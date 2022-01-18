John Delord, 70, of Madisonville died on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
John served in the military police with the French army. John attended Greater Lighthouse Church.
Survivors include Nathan Adcock; his sisters, Martina Delord and Mercedes (Alain) Maduray.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Grapevine Cemetery. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
