Belinda Kay Dillingham Hoagland, 55, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 11, 1965, in Madisonville to Gary Dillingham and the late Keil Lock Dillingham. Belinda worked at Carhart and attended First Church of God. She enjoyed crocheting and camping, and she loved sports cars and watching car races.
Survivors include her father, Gary Dillingham of White Plains; daughter Kayla Roxanne Foreman of Evansville, Indiana; sons Justin Ray (Saundra) Foreman of Dawson Springs and Bradley Jo (Candice Berry) Foreman of Louisville; brother Wayne Dillingham of St. Charles; grandchildren McKenzie, Madison and Maycee Foreman and Lucas, Samuel, Aniston and Josephine Adams; nephew Matthew Dillingham; and her niece, Abigail Smith.
A private memorial service will be Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
