Mary “Frankie” Thomas, 88, of Mortons Gap, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home. She was born in Hopkins County on May 2, 1932, to the late James R. and Mary R. Dugger. Frankie had worked on the assembly line at General Electric.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, John Deward Thomas and Timothy Earl Thomas; one sister, Clara Nell Fox; and two brothers, James Dugger and Robert Dugger.
Frankie is survived by her four children, Judy Plunkette of Mortons Gap, Mary Michelle Lambert and her husband, Michael, of Mortons Gap, Martin Thomas and his wife, Sandy, of Madisonville and Duane Thomas and his wife, Linda, of Vine Grove; one sister, Georgia Hayes of Earlington; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
A walkthrough visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
