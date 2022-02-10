Jeffrey Alan
“BoDean” Smith, 62,
died on January 29, 2022, at Linda White Hospice in Evansville.
Survivors: his sisters, Rocelia Owens, Sharon (Marshall) Turner, and Marilyn (Donnie) Oldom; brothers, Timothy Smith and Mallory Smith; and a very special companion, Sara Davis.
Services: 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial at East Side Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
