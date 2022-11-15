Julia (Judy) Davisson, 85, of Owensboro, died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a Hopkins County native and a life long Daviess County resident.
Julia retired from Gordons/Zales Jewelry after many years. She enjoyed music, drawing, nature, caring for animals, and the preservation of all life. Judy had a heart of gold, and her acts of kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. She was a committed and loyal wife more than 50 years. Judy loved flowers and plants and often said that only God could create such beautiful things. She had an important influence on anyone who knew her, especially family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Ray Davisson, in 2019; mother, Hazel Ruth Carter Gray; father, John Raymond Carter; and two sisters, Jackie Carter Goetz and Gloria Dianne Dahill.
Survivors include her daughter, Andrea Payne (Brian) of Owensboro; son, Eric Davisson (Susan) of Cynthiana; two grandsons, Alec Carter Davisson and Adam Burke Davisson; two nieces, Susan Dahill Cureton (Pat) of Owensboro and Pam Dahill Shelton (Jeff) of Greenville; first cousin, Sharon Johnston (Ron) of Madisonville; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be noon Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories for Julia ’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.