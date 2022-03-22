James Marlin Hobgood, 79, of Providence passed away on Friday March 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Mr. Hobgood was born in Nebo, Kentucky on June 19, 1942, the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth Helm Hobgood. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Cale Chappell, and one sister, Betty Daves.
Mr. Hobgood owned and operated Hobgood Auto Sales in Nebo and worked in the auto sales industry for many years.
Mr. Hobgood is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughters, Tiffany (Shane) Chappell, of Providence; Allyson (Bob) Palmer of Springville, Tennessee; one son, Jamie (Karen) Hobgood of Lebanon, Tennessee; one brother, Tom Hobgood of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jonas Hobgood, Jaden Hobgood, Keely Hobgood, Cash Chappell, Eli Palmer, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday March 20, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Melton Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday March 20, 2022, at the Nebo Cemetery with Bro. Bob Palmer officiating.
