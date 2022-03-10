Donald Ray Parrent, 77, of Dawson Springs, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his residence. He worked as an underground coal miner for 29 years and retired from Pyro Mines and was a UMWA member.
Survivors: daughters, Stacey Dawn Parrent and Teresa Ann Wilkerson; sons, Steven (Tammie) Parrent and Donald Eric Parrent of Madisonville; step-daughters, Dana Agent and Gaye Lynn Adair; and step-son, Ross (Jada) Agent.
Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.