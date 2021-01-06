Alford Louis Drake Sr., 84, of Madisonville, entered into his eternal rest at 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Born Nov. 30, 1936, in White Plains to the late Louis Drake and Blanche Bard Drake, he was a member of Branch Street Church of God in Christ in Madisonville, where he served faithfully as a musician (lead guitarist) and bus mechanic. He was a retired coal miner, having worked for both Peabody Coal Co. and Island Creek Coal Co., a member of the United Mine Workers of America and graduate of historical African American Rosenwald High School in Madisonville.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Izory Joyce Drake, on May 10, 2018; brothers Wilford Drake and Eddie Drake; and sister Delora Phipps.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories a son, Alfred (Siyama) Drake of Powder Springs, Georgia; daughters Constance “Connie” Drake and Brenaye (Eugene) Hughes, all of Madisonville; brothers Wesley Drake of Owensboro and Phillip (Myrtle) Drake of Greenville; a sister Odessa Acton of Owensboro; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. The Elder Marshall Chambers will officiate. Burial will be in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is handling his arrangements and where you can go to share condolences at www.elliott mortuarycares.com.
