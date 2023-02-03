HOPKINSVILLE — Arline Smith, 88, of Hopkinsville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Adult Hospital in Lebanon, Tennessee. She was born July 24, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Ethel McCormick Wolski and Henry Wolski. She was a self-employed housekeeper. She loved crocheting, reading, and listening to music. Arline was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John McRoy; daughter, Sue McRoy Sigers; and her sister, Sharon Anderson Paul.
Survivors include her sons, James (Christine) McRoy of Hopkinsville, Jerrell (Debra) McRoy of Canton, Georgia, and John (Diane) McRoy of Bremen; son-in-law, Boe Sigers of Central City; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; niece, Tammy; and nephews, Stacey and Lonnie.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Brandon Bordeman officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgetop Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
