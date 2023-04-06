Teddy Jerriett Darnell, 71, of Madisonville, died Monday, Apr. 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a self-employed farmer.
Survivors: children, Mary Perry (Jon) Watkins, Jerriett Darnell, and Mandy (Jason) Wright.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Apr. 14, 2023, at Dunn Springs Cemetery, Marion.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
