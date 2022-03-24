Virginia Lee “Buggs” Chappell, 94, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. Ms. Chappell was born on November 5, 1927, in Herrin, Illinois to the late Charles Buel “Joe” Fox and Elsie Schuffellbarger Fox. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she was the business manager and bookkeeper for Chappell Trucking for more than 40 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Lawrence Chappell; a beloved son, Larry Chappell; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Chappell; great-grandson, Cale Chappell; brothers, Richard Fox and Bill Fox; and a former daughter-in-law, Rita Chappell.
Ms. Chappell is survived by four grandsons, Brett (Diana) Chappell of Dawson Springs, Shane (Tiffany) Chappell of Providence, Mance (Mary Grace) Chappell of Dawson Springs, and Kyle (Jill) Chappell, Island; six great-grandchildren, Brandon (Kelly) Chappell of Henderson, Brittney (Jordan) Dever of Dawson Springs, Cash Chappell of Providence, Elanor Chappell and Bert Chappell both of Dawson Springs, and William Chappell of Island; four great-great-grandchildren, Lincoln Chappell, Hudson Dever, Ford Chappell, and Easton Dever; and a very dear friend, Martha Mitchell of Dawson Springs.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Mance Chappell, Kyle Chappell, Brandon Chappell, Jordan Dever, Steve Scott, and Billy Genseal. Honorary pallbearers include Cash Chappell, Bert Chappell, and William Chappell.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
