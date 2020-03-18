Betty Bates, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Madisonville on July 16, 1932, to the late Basil and Eula Oldham. She was a member of Third Baptist Church. She enjoyed working out at the YMCA and loved volunteering at local soup kitchens.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daryl F. Bates; and sisters Norma Naas, Patsy Mattingly and Judy Brown.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonny Smith; son Michael Bates (Nancy); five grandchildren, Shelby Raley, Dakota Smith, Jerrald Smith, Christopher Bates and Hannah Bates; great-grandchildren James Raley and Abigal Raley; and brother Charles Oldham.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Betty’s funeral services will be available for viewing at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
