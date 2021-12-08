Willard “Buddy” N. Harris, 81, of Mortons Gap, KY, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville, KY.
He was born May 4, 1940, in Georgia, to the late Willard Jesse Harris and Margie Cunningham Harris. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Buddy enjoyed old cars, hunting, and watching TV. He was a member of the Show ‘N’ Go Car Club and Nortonville Masonic Lodge. He was also a Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, June Stokes Harris; his daughters, Shonda Hamby of Hanson, KY and Denise Winstead of Madisonville; his sister, Darlene (Larry) Barnes of Gainesville, GA; his brother, Donald (Retha) Harris of Gainesville; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Biggers officiating. Burial will follow in Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.