Howard M. Clevenger, 98 of Madisonville, KY passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center.
He was born May 27, 1921 in Altoona, AL to the late Herman and Mae Smith Clevenger. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Hawkins Clevenger; two daughters, Theo Marilyn Clevenger and Jay Martinek; two brothers; and three sisters.
Howard worked at various coal miners for 40 years and retired from Peabody in 1983. He was a member of the 464 Anti Aircraft Battalion, attached to the tenth Air Force. He was stationed in China, Burma, and Indian from 1942 to 1945. Howard was also a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by three daughters, Kathy (Thomas) Knox of Madisonville, Shelia (Brad) Taliaferro of Madisonville, and Sherry Watson of Guam; two sons, Fred Clevenger of Florida and Jerry (Kathy) Clevenger of Atlanta, GA; one son-in-law, Jerry Martinek; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Chaplain Shona Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brad Taliaferro, Greg Taliaferro, Jerry Martinek, Thomas Knox, Jacob Walters, and Chris Dudley. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Martinek and Jordan Clevenger.
The family would like to thank the Western Kentucky Veterans Center for the excellent care and unrelenting love they provided while our Dad was a resident.
