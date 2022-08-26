LEESBURG, VIRGINIA — Lana Sue Gentry Lewis Martin died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at peace in her son Michael Lewis’s home in Leesburg, Virginia. Born September 6, 1939, in Madisonville, she was a beloved daughter of Houston and Edra Gentry. She married James Lewis and had two sons, James (Jamey) Harvey Lewis and Michael Henry Lewis. She later married Edwin Martin and was a stepmother to Robert (Bobby) Martin and Edwina Martin-Byford. Lana was a favorite teacher and cheerleading coach of many students at Dalton and West Hopkins Middle School over her career. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, daughter, cousin, wife, teacher, dog mom, neighbor, and friend.
Lana moved to Leesburg, Virginia in 2010 to be closer to her grandchildren. She loved spending time with a good book, being outside with the sun on her face, vegetable gardening, and being with family.
She is survived by her sons, James Lewis and Michael Lewis; step-son-in-law, Lee Byford; step-grandson, Wesley Cartwright; and grandchildren, Heidi (15), Parker (13), and Allie (10) Lewis.
Lana’s funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial Contributions may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.