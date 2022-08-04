MANITOU — Barbara Ford Carter, 79, of Manitou, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
She was born May 24, 1943, in Providence to the late Monville Gertrude Hillard Ford and John Ford. She retired from General Electric in Madisonville. She loved crafting and making flower arrangements and wreaths. Barbara was a member of Second Baptist Church in Providence.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Carter, and brothers, Johnny Ford and John Lewis Ford.
Survivors include
her sons, Colby
(Kathy) Carter and
Willy Carter, both of Manitou; grandsons, Hunter Carter of Portland, Oregon and Bentley Carter of Manitou; granddaughter, Lindsey (Jeremiah) Adams of Dawson Springs; step-grandsons, Tyler Rainwater of Manitou, and Nathan (Crystal) Rainwater of Hanson; and step-great-grandchildren, Hope, Journey, and Wyatt Rainwater.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Concord Cemetery in Manitou, with Pastor Tommy Hayes officiating.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Colby Carter, Willy Carter, Curtis Carter, Tyler Rainwater, Nathan Rainwater, and Kelley Cummins.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
