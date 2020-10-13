Bob McCord, 89, of Hopkinsville, died at 12:04 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

Private graveside services were held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Green Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Tucker officiating. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

A native of Palmyra, Indiana, he was born Feb. 5, 1931, the son of the late Harvey Ercle McCord and Jessie Jewell O’Brian McCord. He was a retired school teacher and basketball coach for Hopkinsville High School. He was a member of the Kentucky High School Coaches Association and Christian County Retired Teachers Association. He was also a member of Second Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Emerson McCord; his brother, Woodrow McCord; and his sisters, Naomi Willis, Norma Dobbins, Betty West, and Francis Anstaett.

Survivors include his brother, Joe (Norma) McCord, of Kuttawa; and his sister, Mary Bundy, of Canton, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.