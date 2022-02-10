Joy Prow Sisk, 87, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Beaumont in Lexington, KY. Family and friends know that she truly was a “Joy” in the lives of everyone around her.
She was born January 26, 1935 in Madisonville, KY, to the late Russell Aubrey Prow and Helen Ivy Prow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Kenneth Sisk.
Mrs. Sisk was a member of First Christian Church and retired from Fifth Third Bank, formerly People’s Bank, in Madisonville. She was an avid bridge player and golfer, and loved to travel to do those two things.
Joy is survived by two sons, Dennis (Janice Knightly) Sisk of Richmond, VA and Mark (Kimberly) Sisk of Lexington; two sisters, Sharon Boggess of Madisonville and Shirley Sandifer of Owensboro, KY; brother, Russell Aubrey Prow Jr. of Madisonville; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Rev. Kara Foster officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the First Christian Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
