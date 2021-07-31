Sharon Lynn Engelhardt, 54, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday July 29, 2021 at her residence.
She was born August 4, 1966, in Madisonville. She was preceded in death by her son, Marcus Andrew Brown, and brother, Michael Browning.
Sharon loved being with her grandkids. She enjoyed getting her nails done and was a North Carolina basketball fan. She was a Christian woman who loved the Lord and loved being a Nana.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mark Engelhardt; one daughter, Kacy (Matt Parker) Brown of Nortonville, KY; brother, DeWayne (Virginia) Browning; two grandchildren, Rhyan and Kylan Parker; and mother, Doris Wright.
Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Sunday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Please dress casually. Sharon hated to dress up!
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
