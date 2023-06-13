Jeffrey Scott Knighton, 55, of Madisonville, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He spent 17 years as a technician at Wal-Mart.
Survivors: wife, Tammy Courtney Knighton; daughters, Chrystal (Dale) Brasher and Miryah Barfield; brother, Mark (Carri) Knighton; and sister, Samantha (Ray) McKinney.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Friends and family will be meeting at Brothers Bar-B-Que, 1055 North Main St., Madisonville, for a loving kindness meal following the burial. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
