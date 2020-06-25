Brad Ryan Weaver, 46, of Hanson, KY passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville, KY.
He was born April 14, 1974 in Hopkins County to Tommy Weaver and Sharon Jones Weaver. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Weaver; and grandparents, Delores Warford, Wallace Jones, and Pearl and Grady Weaver.
Brad worked as a paramedic and a volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed drawing, fishing, and making videos. He also loved playing softball and baseball, along with bow fishing. But most of all, he loved his grandkids.
He is survived by one daughter, Kaitlynn Weaver of Madisonville; two sons, Blayde Weaver of Madisonville and Jayce Weaver of Madisonville; his parents, Tommy and Sharon Weaver; grandparents, Norman and Jean Warford; and two grandchildren, Brayden and Hadley Weaver.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Covenant Community Church with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Monday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Randall Ramage, Shon Libby, Chris Mattingly, Andy Garrison, Paul Phillips, Chuck Pennington, Jeff Kent and Blayde Weaver. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Rice, Kaitlynn Weaver, Jayce Weaver, Brayden Weaver, Hondo Clayton, Jason Duncan, Corey Curtis, and Dalton Weaver.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.