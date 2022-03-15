Morris Dale Braden, 66, of Clay, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Survivors: wife, Lisa Braden; his mother, Jean Braden; daughter, Denise Brown (Robby); son,
Chris Braden (Valeria); sisters, Carolyn Sterling and Paula Alfred (Steve); and brothers, Johnny Braden, Ricky Braden, Timmy Braden (Kim).
Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Vanover Funeral Home. Visitation:
10 a.m. until the time
of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanovefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.