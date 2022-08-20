Keneda Weir Ellis, 82, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. She was born July 1, 1940, in Madisonville to the late Helen Tompkins Weir and Floyd Weir. She formerly worked at Madisonville Community College in the business office.
One of Keneda’s main passions in life was gospel music and serving the Lord through her musical talents. Keneda was blessed with a gift for piano playing and was the church pianist at Concord General Baptist Church for 40 years where she was a member. Her love of music led her to faithfully attend the National Quartet Convention for 30 years with beloved friends and family.
Keneda was also a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was treasured by her family. She always enjoyed any time she could spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and loved making special dishes for her family. Keneda also loved cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats alongside her husband, J.E. They made numerous trips to Lexington for Kentucky basketball and football games.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, J.E. Ellis, and her brothers, Darrell Weir and Rod Weir.
Survivors include her daughters, Janine Ellis (Lynn) Wilson of Nashville, Tennessee and JoAnn Woodruff (Kevin) Dame of Rumsey; son, Jason (Lisa) Ellis of Madisonville; brother, Ray (Dorothy) Weir of Madisonville; grandchildren, Chase Wilson and Jared Wilson, both of Nashville, Tennessee, Curtis (Amanda) Dame, Kirby Dame, and Clay (Kendall) Dame, all of Rumsey, and Lauren Ellis, Connor Ellis, and Abbey Ellis, all of Madisonville; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Cecil Warrick officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Chase Wilson, Jared Wilson, Connor Ellis, Curtis Dame, Kirby Dame, and Clay Dame.
Memorial contributions may be made in Keneda’s memory to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Hospice, 200 Clinic Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431 or to the Alzheimers Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
