WHITE PLAINS — Wanda Faye Hight, 76, of White Plains passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was born January 27, 1946, to the late Carroll and Bedie (Duke) Larkins, Sr. She was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church and worked many years for York and Ensign Bickford until retirement. She was very close with her family and loved spending time with them all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Rogers, and siblings, Clarence Haus Mathena, Bobby Joe Larkins, Don Larkins, Dude Larkins, Jr. Larkins, Glenn Larkins, Jimmy Larkins, and Dottie Winders.
Survivors include husband of 29 years, Stephen Hight; children, Ginger (Jeff) Driver, Lance (Autumn) Hight, Stephenie Eli, and Erica Jessup; seven grandchildren, Jesse Driver, Caleb Driver, Kinsley (Ryan) Morris, Evie Belle Hight, Cassidy Eli, Taylor (Justan) Carroll, and Kenedy Jessup; three great-grandchildren, Krew, Ayvah and Maverick Carroll; and siblings, Ronnie (Melody) Larkins and Rita Harvey.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. The burial will be private for the family at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Details can be located at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
