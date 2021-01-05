William H. “Harvey” Travis, 84, of Morganfield, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, at Linda E. White Hospice in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born July 26, 1936, in Crittenden County, to the late Joe Travis and Orene Walker Travis. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Travis; his son, Steven Joseph Travis; and sister, Anna Jean Rutter.
Harvey worked as a coal miner all his life and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Travis; two daughters, Cynda Reynolds of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Jennifer Travis, of Morganfield; one son, Daniel Allen Travis, of Morganfield; and 13 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Menser officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ambrose Cemetery in Union County.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
