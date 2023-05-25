Marie Amelie King, 86, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Madisonville Health and Rehab surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. King was born May 15, 1937 in Chacrise Aisne France, to the late Achille Schellebroodt and Alice Schellebroodt, She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Lee King, two brothers; Roger Schellebroodt, and Leon Schellebroodt and one grandson, Aaron King.
Mrs. King was a member of Christian Assembly in Madisonville.
She is survived by nine children, Arnold (Anna) King of Bativa, OH, Darrell (Amelia) King of Columbus, OH, Joyce (Richard) Fields of Henderson, KY, Michael (Janice) King of Dawson Springs, KY, Steven King of Madisonville, John (Janet) King of Georgetown, OH, Diane (Tommy) Beshear of Princeton, KY, Michelle (Donald) Pritzkau of Gilbertsville, KY and Baine King of Bowling Green, KY, and a sister Francoise Brin, 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews in France..
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with the Pastor Micah Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the Crabtree Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday and after 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.