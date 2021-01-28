EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Claristine J. “Clara” Tyson Morrow, 90, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from complications from a fall.
Clara was born May 10, 1930, in Greenville to the late Elzie Tyson and Anna Mae Stewart Tyson Berry. She married the love of her life, Sid Morrow, in 1946 after his discharge from the U.S. Navy.
Mrs. Morrow was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church and a former member of New Bethel Southern Baptist Church. She had worked for Craig’s Pharmacy in Howell, B.F. Goodrich, Bon Worth, Niehaus Industrial and was the co-owner and operator of Morrow’s Marathon Station with her husband, Sid. In their retirement, she and Sid moved to Florida for a few years. They enjoyed traveling, camping, reading, swimming, shopping and spending time with their family.
In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 66 years, Sid Morrow; her youngest son, Mike Morrow; grandson Mac Morrow; grandson-in-law Dwight Brown; sisters Lener Tyson and Grace Matheny Dossett; and one brother, Elvis Tyson.
Surviving Clara are a daughter, Vicki (Ron) Goff, son Anthony “Tony” (Sheila) Morrow and daughter-in-law Kris Morrow, all of Mount Vernon, Indiana; grandchildren Bill (Leslie) Goff, Lori (Troy) Harper and Angela (Nathan) Davis; granddaughter-in-law Heather Morrow, Eric (Monique) Wolfe, Jessie (Sara) Morrow, Jennifer (Josh) Dechant, Kim (Shawn) Carter and Mallory Brown; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Dalton and Addi Goff, Chase (Courtney) Harper, Chad (Christina) Harper, Pak and Emma Davis, Clinton Wolfe, Campbell Morrow, Gretchen, Cordelia, Ari and Serena Dechant, Logan Carter, Rowan and Willow Brown; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, graveside services were delayed but will now be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with the Rev. Ruby Rickard officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
