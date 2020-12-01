BLACKFORD — Henrietta Farley Lewis, 92, of Blackford, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Henrietta was born March 31, 1928, to the late Henry and Sidney Farley. She loved cooking for her family and friends. She was a member of Blackford Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lewis; infant son Kevin; and two grandsons, Wade Lewis and Greg Puckett.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Puckett (Kenny) and Sue Puckett (Bill), both of Clay; one son, Tim Lewis (Beth) of Blackford; six grandchildren, Larry Puckett (Desi), Kristie Villines (Darren), Michelle Donaldson (Mike), Tammy Hunter, Missy Leichty (Adam) and Brandi Burnett (Kevin); 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oddfellows Cemetery, c/o Julianna Rhye, 149 Russell St., Clay, KY 42404 or St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 South Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
