EARLINGTON — Elizabeth “Liz” A. Matula, 37, of Earlington died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Caldwell County Hospital in Princeton.
Survivors: mother and stepfather, Yvonne Forsythe and Jeremy Rogers; daughter, Kaylee Matula; grandmother, Jacy Frangello; sister, Jennifer Nelson; and brother, Thomas Smith.
There will be no services.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
