Angela “Dian” DeVine Dockery, 63, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born Dec. 8, 1957, to the late William Howard DeVine and Virginia Nell DeVine. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William DeWayne DeVine.
She enjoyed traveling, loved cooking, loved Christmas, and being with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Dockery, of Madisonville; and three sisters, Cheryl Rigney, of Madisonville; Cynthia (Steve) Bowles, of Florida; and Kristi (Jaime) Ramirez, of California.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from Noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jaime Martinez, Don Walden, Steve Bowles, LeBron Bowles, Norman Rigney, Nojah Jimenez, Broc Strunk, and Dorris Crowley.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
