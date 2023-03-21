James Clinton “Rabbit” Oldham, 74, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Mar. 17, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville. He was born Jan. 29, 1949, in Madisonville to the late Anna Mae Miller Oldham and William Henry Oldham. He was a faithful and loyal employee of Cates Motors for 30 plus years. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Tim Polley, and several uncles and aunts.
Survivors include his brothers, Ralph (Angie Dowden) Oldham of Greenville and David (Jamie) Oldham of Bretzville, Indiana; sister, Nancy (Sunnie) Shipp of Manitou; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Chris Whitmer officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
