William Harvey Jett, 73, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home. Harvey was a musician and a member of Victory Church in Madisonville.

Survivors: wife, Teresa Hall Jett; sons, Kyle (Allison) Jett and Chad (Erin) Mitchell; daughters, Hollie (Shaun) Boyles, Jessica (Tanner) Benham, and Tina (Rick) White; brothers, Eddie Grimsley and David Grimsley; and sister, Jerrie Lynn-DeLoach.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.