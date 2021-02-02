Jamia Antonia Atkins, 45, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born June 23, 1975, in Madisonville, to the late Vicki Lynn Rogers Davis and Joseph Davis of Madisonville. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, uncles and two aunts.
She is survived by her father; her husband of 24 years, Sammy Atkins; the daughter she never had, Anne Marie Davis, of Madisonville; a stepson, Gregory (Amy) Atkins, of Madisonville; two sisters, Victoria (Kade) Westfall, of Texas and Summer (Jeremy) Whitaker, of Madisonville; one brother, Christopher (Stephanie) Geary, of Madisonville; and a grandson, Ryan Atkins, of Madisonville.
She enjoyed gathering with her family, camping, singing, swimming and loved spending time with her grandson, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Davis, Brian Geary, Gregory Atkins, David Duncan, Shane Rogers and Kade Westfall. Honorary pallbearer will be Justin Messamore and Brandon Messamore.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.