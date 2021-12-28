Ms. Carolyn Sigler of Dawson Springs, went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2021 at the young age of 78.
She was born to the late Hugh D. Swatzell and the late Gertie Mae (Huddleston) Swatzell on January 6, 1943 in Trigg County. She was one of seven children.
Ms. Carolyn graduated from Caldwell County High School in 1961. She was a member of Ilsley Holiness Church. Over the years, she worked at Ottenheimer, Professional Drugs, and retired from Carhartt in 2008. Ms. Carolyn loved children, and in her retirement was a part of the grandparent’s program, where she volunteered at the preschool in Dawson Springs.
Ms. Carolyn is survived by James “Stick” Bennett and their daughter, Angela L. Bennett, whom she lovingly referred to as “My Angie.” She is also survived by two brothers, Kenneth Swatzell, of Princeton, and David Swatzell, of Dawson Springs, along with several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh D. and Gertie Swatzell; her siblings, Betty Swatzell Perkins Moorefield, JD Swatzell, Helen Swatzell Gentry, and Evon Swatzell Ray; two nephews, Michael Anthony Perkins, and Rex Dale Perkins. Ms. Carolyn was a very loving daughter, mother, sister, and aunt and was very devoted to her family.
Visitation will be Sunday evening, December 26th starting at 5:30 p.m. for family and 6 to 8 p.m. for friends at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Additional visitation will be December 27th at 10 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Robert Allen officiating. Ms. Carolyn will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in St. Charles.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Michael Perkins, Mike Swatzell, Jamie D. Swatzell, Charles “Buddy” Bennett, Darrell G. Bennett, John Meredith, and honorary pallbearer Michael Johntry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.