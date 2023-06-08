EARLINGTON — Curtis L. Johnston, 83, of Earlington, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home. He was born in Earlington April 17, 1940, to the late Aubrey and Hazel Johnston. Mr. Johnston was a member of Madisonville First Assembly of God and worked as a coal miner for Alliance Coal. In 1969, he became a mason of the E.W. Turner #548 Lodge in Earlington, and in 1974 he was elected 102nd Master of E.W. Turner #548 Lodge in Earlington, KY. In 2002, he became Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge of Kentucky. Mr. Johnston was also a member of Rizpah Shriners for 24 years and a trustee for eight years. He was a former Earlington City Council member.
Mr. Johnston enjoyed transporting children to the Shriner Hospitals for Children, and he was an avid golfer and enjoyed the Ray Stevens show in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Johnston, in 2019 and his grandson, Logan Larkins.
Mr. Johnston is survived by his two daughters, Crystal Farmer and her husband, Christopher, of Madisonville, and Cheryl Larkins and her husband, Ray, of Madisonville; two sisters, Lois Ann Burden of Madisonville and Gale Bearden and her husband, Ben, of Dawson Springs; two grandchildren, Caitlin Farmer and Collin Farmer and his wife, Rachel; seven nieces; and one nephew.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Madisonville First Assembly of God in Madisonville, with Bro. Jeff Todd and Chip Tullar officiating, with entombment following in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., with Masonic rites led by Gary Laird at 7 p.m., Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Farmer, Ray Larkins, Collin Farmer, Bill Burden, David Clevenger, and Phil Robertson. Honorary pallbearers will be Carroll Dorrah, Darrell Todd, Ben Bearden, and Chip Tuller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rizpah Shriners, the mission fund at Madisonville First Assembly of God, or Masonic Homes of KY.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.Reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.