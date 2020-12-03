Emerson Bailey “Pete” Hill, 82, of Madisonville, KY died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born October 26, 1938, in Hopkins County, KY, to the late Elmer Hill and Nannie Bailey Hill. He was also preceded in death by a son, Emerson Hill.
He was a retired Aetna Life & Casualty Claims Adjuster. He was a member of Christview Fellowship, he enjoyed telling stories, reading, playing the piano, playing golf and wood working.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Sharon Hill of New Albany, IN; a step-daughter, Hannah (Alex) Helton of Madisonville; a step-son, Mark (Stacee) Helton of East Prairie, MO; a sister, Mary Ella (Jack) White of Olney, MD; a brother, Richard Hill of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Marie (Adam) Hill-Moyer, Haylee Helton and her fiancé Aaron and Matthew Helton; two great grandchildren, Abraham and Emerson.
A private funeral service will be held at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Mack Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Helton, Alex Steckler, Jeff Embry, Terry Cates, Adam Moyer, and Randell Crick. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Winebarger, Aaron Batdork, and Stan Starkweather.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
