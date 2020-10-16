William Earl Fork Sr., 92, of St. Charles, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. He was born in Dawson Springs on Feb. 20, 1928, to the late Earl and Ora Fork. Mr. Fork was a member of Lake Grove General Baptist Church in St. Charles, where he was deacon for 71 years. He had worked as an accountant at Austin Powder Co. and Mine Equipment & Mill Supply.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Dean Littlejohn.
Mr. Fork is survived by his wife of 73 years, Wanda Fork of St. Charles; two children, Brenda Gamblin and her husband, Joe, of Dawson Springs and William Earl Fork Jr. and his wife, Vicki, of Peach Tree City, Georgia; one sister, Orean Smith of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren, Kathryn Fork, Jonathan Fork, William Joe Gamblin and his wife, Kellie, and Christa Lemily and her husband, Chris; eight great-grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake Grove General Baptist Church in St. Charles with the Rev. Charles Brooks officiating and the Rev. J.W. Haire assisting. Burial will follow at Lake Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington and from noon until service time Sunday at the church.
Pallbearers include Jonathan Fork, William Joe Gamblin, Chris Lemily, Jim Littlejohn, Ken Smith and Darrell Coffman.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International. Donation envelopes will be available at the visitation and funeral services.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
