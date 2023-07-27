Carrie Ellis, of Madisonville, died recently. She worked for General Electric and Tyson Foods most recently.

Survivors: daughters, Robin Steppe, Christie Steppe, and Stephanie (Deljuan) Hendrix; sister, Stephanie Johnson; and brothers, Marcus Steppe and Michael Steppe.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Word of Faith Christian Center, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Word of Faith Christian Center, Madisonville.

Care by Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville.