Ronald Lee Williams, 79, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
He was born January 20, 1943 in Madisonville, KY, to the late Guy Thomas Williams and Mary Frances Oates Williams.
Ronald enjoyed sitting outside, talking to people, and going fishing. He attended Park Avenue Baptist Church.
He is survived by his three sisters, Shelia Salazar of El Cajon, CA, Lynn Karen Holmes of Madisonville, and Carolyn (Steve) Emery of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation services were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.