Ida M. Stickle Rogan, 90, of Madisonville, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at her home. She retired from the cafeteria of G.E.

Survivors: daughter, Linda M. Walters.

Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.