Ida M. Stickle Rogan, 90, of Madisonville, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at her home. She retired from the cafeteria of G.E.
Survivors: daughter, Linda M. Walters.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.