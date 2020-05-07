Mary Lucille Herndon, 94 years old, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville. She was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Adams, Tennessee, to the late Augusta Herndon and Charlie Lee Herndon.
She leaves to cherish her memory six children, Beverly Bides (Bill), Willie Herndon (Sandra), Eska Askew (Sidney), Betty Seaborn, Ricky Herndon (Sharon) and Dane Herndon; brother Bennie Lee Herndon of Louisville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mary was the fourth generation of her family. She died of the COVID-19 virus.
There was a private service for family. Mason & Sons funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
