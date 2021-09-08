Kasi Janelle Hayes, 34, of Manitou, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in. She worked at Land O’ Frost.
Survivors include her parents, Darrell and Mary Courtney Hayes; her daughters, Peyton Hayes and Mallory Carter; her sons, Waylon Carter, Landon Basham and Alexander Nature Hayes; and her brother, Alan Hayes.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Thursday.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
