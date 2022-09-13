Vicki Rhea Peyton, 71, of Madisonville died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was a member of Morton’s Gap Christian Church and worked as a secretary for the Kentucky State Forestry Department, and mapped cemeteries for the Hopkins County Genealogy Society.
Survivor: sister, Sue Blanchette.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Expressions of sympathy: Alzheimer’s Association.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.