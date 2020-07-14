David A. Fiene, 76, of Providence, died July 10, 2020, at Shemwell Nursing Home in Providence. David was a member of Second Baptist Church in Providence. He was retired as a mechanic with Chevron.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, with Bro. Fred Harrison conducting the services at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home with burial to follow at Old Beulah Cemetery. Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com.