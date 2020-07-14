David A. Fiene, 76, of Providence, died July 10, 2020, at Shemwell Nursing Home in Providence. David was a member of Second Baptist Church in Providence. He was retired as a mechanic with Chevron.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, with Bro. Fred Harrison conducting the services at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home with burial to follow at Old Beulah Cemetery. Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.