Dale Wayne Seats, age 66, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his residence.

He worked as a mariner on oil rigs as the chief engineer mechanic for many years.

Survivors include his companion for 36 years, Velma Hammons; a brother, Jerry R. Seats; two sisters, Christie Simonds and Dee A. Spicer; a step son,

Services” 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday, at the funeral home.

