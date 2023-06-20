Dale Wayne Seats, age 66, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his residence.
He worked as a mariner on oil rigs as the chief engineer mechanic for many years.
Survivors include his companion for 36 years, Velma Hammons; a brother, Jerry R. Seats; two sisters, Christie Simonds and Dee A. Spicer; a step son,
Services” 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com
