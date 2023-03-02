Mrs. Sherry Huddleston, 76, of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.
She was born on November 10, 1946 in Evansville, IN to the late Benard Pat Jeffries and Betty Taylor Jeffries. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Huddleston. .
Sherry was an active member of Gospel Assembly in Dawson Springs, KY for many years. She loved to read, cook, garden, and spend time with her cats.
She is survived by her son, James B. (Becky) Huddleston of Dawson Springs; one brother; Gary Jeffries of Indiana; a grandson, Brandon (Amanda) Huddleston of Clare, Michigan, as well as five other grandchildren; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Braden, and Brynlee Huddleston, as well as ten other great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews.
Funeral services will be held from 1:00 PM Saturday March 4, 2023 at Gospel Assembly Church in Dawson Springs with Bro. Ben Butero officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the service time on Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Huddleston, RW Huddleston, Billy Jo Lloyd, Ethan Huddleston, Jon Lloyd, and Rob Huddleston. Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton Lloyd and Braden Huddleston.
Memorial donations can be made to Gospel Assembly in Dawson Springs.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
