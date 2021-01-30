JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Judy Smith Jones, 78, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born April 30, 1942, the daughter of the late Charlie and Mattie Bee Smith. Ms. Judy retired as a secretary. She was a faithful member of the Oakland Avenue Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister; Brenda Byard.
She is survived by her loving family, her son, Tim Jones of Atlantic Beach, Florida; daughter Beth Brown (Nick) of Jonesborough, Tennessee; grandsons Logan and Jacob Brown of Jonesborough, Tennessee; niece Candi Seay of Dover, Tennessee; and nephew Brent Byard of Clarksville, Tennessee.
There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Monday at the Joiner’s Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery in Cadiz with the Rev. Gary Puryear officiating.
Those attending the service are requested to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee.
Those honoring her as pallbearers are Logan Brown, Jacob Brown, Anthony Turner, Gary Wallace, Brent Byard and Patrick Seay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ms. Judy Jones to the Western Kentucky Youth Camp, c/o Treasurer, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
