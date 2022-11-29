Charmaine Thomas-Brown, 67, of Madisonville, formerly of Earlington, passed away peacefully at 9:35 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Born June 30, 1955, a native of Earlington, she was the daughter of the late Hobert Thomas Jr. and Hiawatha Simms Thomas. She was a faithful member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Earlington where she was a member of the Mother’s Board, choir, and Cleo Taylor Circle missionary auxiliary. She had worked at McCoy & McCoy Laboratories in Madisonville as a water sampler technician and Dollar General Store in Madisonville as an assistant manager. She attended J. W. Million School and Earlington High School, graduated from ITT Technical Institute in Evansville, and attended Madisonville Community College where she studied business law.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brown, and two sisters, Frances Thomas Hill and Janet Isabell.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories a son, Darius Brown of Madisonville; two daughters, Tiffany Porter and Blair Brown, both of Madisonville; brother, Rev. Donald (Beverly) Thomas of Earlington; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Charmaine’s life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with the Reverend Terrence Minor officiating. The burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. The visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her professional services and arrangements.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
