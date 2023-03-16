Beverly Bowles Bean, 61, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

Survivors: mother, Bonnie Hart Rogers; son, Richard (Casey) A. Reynolds; brother, David (Mary) W. Bowles; and sisters, Becky (Mike) Wilson and Jana (Marshall) Clark.

Service: Noon Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Bethlehem Christian Church, 95 Central City Road, Madisonville. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy: Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.