Beverly Bowles Bean, 61, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon.
Survivors: mother, Bonnie Hart Rogers; son, Richard (Casey) A. Reynolds; brother, David (Mary) W. Bowles; and sisters, Becky (Mike) Wilson and Jana (Marshall) Clark.
Service: Noon Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Bethlehem Christian Church, 95 Central City Road, Madisonville. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
