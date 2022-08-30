Dewayne Preston Brown, 68, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was born December 10, 1953, to Ottis Preston Brown and Venida (Louden) Brown in Shelbyville.
Dewayne, also known as DJ Chris Wayne, was a talented DJ. He had such a passion for music, and he loved every genre. He was quite the character and always knew exactly how to get a laugh. He was such a joy to be around. DeWayne was a Pastor for many years and loved the Lord. He loved his dogs, Oreo and Penelope, so very much. Above all, his greatest joy was his family and making memories.
Dewayne was preceded in death by his brother, Hillis Ray Brown, and grandparents, Lounette Louden and Rupard Leumel Louden and Mayrene (Jones) Brown and Otis Bush Brown.
Dewayne is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Priscilla (Merrell) Brown; children, Amanda (Dr. Lori) Fuqua, Lisa M. Brown, and Michael P. Brown; grandchildren, Abigail Skultety, Michael Spurlock, Tyler Spurlock, and Heaven Lee Brown; sister, Tonya (Vernon) Akers; and nephew, Dr. Joshua (Shauna) Akers.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Country Cupboard in Madisonville.
